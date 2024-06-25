Raja Hindustani to Dil To Pagal Hai: Decoding Karishma Kapoor's Bollywood journey | Birthday Special

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Karishma Kapoor

For any Bollywood fan of the 90's, Karishma Kapoor's name evokes many memories, be it the signature dance step, dialogues or acting. Born to Randhir Kapoor and Babita, the actress has amazed us all with her powerful performance in films such as Fiza and Zubeidaa. On the occasion of her 50th birthday, let's look at a few of her popular films in which she has showcased that she can also essay complex characters with natural ease.

1. Raja Hindustani

Raja Hindustani is the story of Raja, a taxi driver, who falls in love with Aarti, a rich girl, and marries her against her parents' wishes. Later, her stepmother tries to create differences between the couple. Directed by Dharmesh Darshan, the film features Aamir Khan, Kunal Khemu, Archana Puran Singh, Johhny Lever and Suresh Oberoi.

2. Hum Saath - Saath Hain

Hum Saath - Saath Hain is the story of Ramkishan and Mamta leading a happy life with their three sons. But when their daughter faces a tragedy, Mamta is instigated by her close friends and embitters her heart towards her stepson Vivek. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film stars Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Mohnish Bahl and Tabu among others.

3. Hero No. 1

Hero No. 1 is the story of a wealthy business heir who plights his troth to household chores for the sake of love. Posing as Raju, the man of many talents, he sweeps, mops, cooks, sings, and dances his way into the hearts of his girlfriend's near and dear ones. Directed by David Dhawan, the film stars Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Kader Khan, Tiku Talsania and Satish Shah.

4. Dil To Pagal Hai

Dil To Pagal Hai is the story of Rahul the director of a dance troupe, one of whose members, Nisha, is secretly in love with him. However, he gets attracted to Pooja, who is engaged to Ajay. Directed by Yash Chopra, the film features Madhuri Dixit, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Farida Jalal and Aruna Irani.

5. Murder Mubarak

Murder Mubarak tells the story of a murder investigation, a non-traditional police officer turns a spotlight on an array of suspects. He steps into their world as an outsider, only to find there is so much more than what meets the eye. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film stars Sara Ali Khan, Tara Alisha Berry, Vijay Varma, Tisca Chopra and Pankaj Tripathi.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karisma was most recently seen in Netflix's film Murder Mubarak alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan and Vijay Varma. She will next feature in a series titled Brown alongside Helen and Jisshu Sengupta.

