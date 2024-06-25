Singer Justin Timberlake says having a 'tough week' after arrested for driving while intoxicated

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake is regarded as one of the most popular singers and is known for his diverse artistry in songwriting and vocals. The singer has been arrested for driving while intoxicated on New York's Long Island. According to a report in PTI, Justin Timberlake said that he had a tough week after the recent arrest.

The Suit & Tie hitmaker gave a heartfelt speech to fans at his concert at the United Center in Chicago over the weekend. “We’ve been together through ups and downs, lefts and rights. It’s been a tough week, but you’re here and I’m here, and nothing can change this moment right now,” Timberlake told the crowd at his first concert after the release.

The 43-year-old pop star was taken into custody in New York on Tuesday for passing a stop sign and failing to stay on the right side of the road. He was released later in the morning after being arraigned in Sag Harbor, on the eastern end of Long Island. Timberlake was charged with one DWI count, with his next court date scheduled for July 26, the Suffolk County district attorney's office said. The multiple Grammy winner is scheduled to perform at New York's Madison Square Garden on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A young Timberlake was a Disney Mouseketeer, and his teammates included his future girlfriend Britney Spears. He rose to fame in the boy band NSYNC and embarked on a solo recording career in 2002. As an actor, Timberlake has won acclaim in movies including "The Social Network” and “Friends With Benefits. Last year, Timberlake was in the headlines when Spears released her memoir, “The Woman in Me. ” Several chapters were devoted to their relationship, including deeply personal details about pregnancy, abortion and painful breakup.

In March, he released his first new album in six years, the nostalgic “Everything I Thought It Was,” a return to his familiar future funk sound. Timberlake has two upcoming shows in Chicago on Friday and Saturday, then is scheduled for New York's Madison Square Garden next week on Tuesday and Wednesday. Justin Timberlake has song many hit tracks including Cry Me A River, Can't Stop the Feeling, Mirrors, It's Gonna Be Me, Rock Your Body, This I Promise You and Better Place among others.

