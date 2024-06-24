Rautu ka Raaz to Sharmaji ki Beti: OTT releases this week

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB OTT releases this week

Apart from theatres, audiences also enjoy films and web series on OTT. Viewers nowadays want to entertain themselves sitting at home, so they turn to OTT. In the last week of June also, viewers sitting at home are going to enjoy some special films and web series. This week too, there is going to be a lot of crime, thriller and comedy on OTT. Let us tell you about the blockbuster films and web series releasing on OTT this week.

Sharmaji Ki Beti

'Sharmaji Ki Beti' focuses on the experiences and struggles of five women who have the surname 'Sharma'. The film stars Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta and Saiyami Kher in lead roles. 'Sharmaji Ki Beti' will be released on Prime Video on June 28.

Rautu Ki Raaz

'Rautu Ki Raaz' revolves around a police officer who tries to investigate a murder that took place in Rautu Ki Beli, Uttarakhand. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role. It will be released on ZEE5 on June 28.

A Family Affair

'A Family Affair' revolves around a woman who gets into a dilemma when she learns that her movie star boss is dating her mother. Directed by Richard LaGravenese and written by Cary Solomon, the film stars Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, Joey King, Liza Koshy and Kathy Bates in lead roles. It will be released on Netflix on June 28, 2024.

The Bear Season 3

The story of 'The Bear' revolves around a young chef trying to run his family's sandwich shop in Chicago. The series stars Jeremy Allen White as Carmi Burzato, while Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colon-Zayas, Abby Elliott and Matty Matheson play pivotal roles. It will be released on Disney Plus Hotstar on June 21.

