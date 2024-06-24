Junaid Khan's Maharaj to Sara Ali Khan's Kedarnath: 5 controversial Bollywood debuts

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Controversial Bollywood debuts

Hundreds of films are made every year in the Hindi film industry. While some films are released easily, some films get embroiled in controversies. But worst come worst, some Bollywood actors have to deal with controversies in their debut films. Let's have a look at those actors whose first film was embroiled in controversies and for what reasons reason.

Junaid Khan

Bollywood star Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan's film Maharaj is being streamed on the OTT platform Netflix these days. His film faced many obstacles in its release. The film is based on the 1862 defamation case, which depicts the legal confrontation between the Maharaj of the Vaishnav society and social reformer Karsandas Mulji. The film got into trouble when members of the Vaishnav Pushtimarg sect filed a petition against its release. They claimed that the film hurts religious sentiments. However, after watching the film, the Gujarat High Court lifted the ban on its release and said that there was nothing objectionable in it.

Aayush Sharma

Aayush Sharma's first film Loveratri, made under the banner of Salman Khan Films, faced the wrath of Vishwa Hindu Parishad. The members of the organization had lodged strong objections to the title of the film. To resolve the issue, the title of the film was changed to Loveyatri.

Sara Ali Khan

Kedarnath was Sara Ali Khan's debut film. Sushant Singh Rajput was seen in the lead role in this film. The film was mired in controversies even before its release. Set against the 2013 Kedarnath floods backdrop, the film faced strong criticism from Hindu groups. The film was accused of promoting 'love jihad'. It was also banned in parts of Uttarakhand due to the protest. However, a court later dismissed the public interest litigation (PIL) against the film, terming it a publicity stunt and imposed a fine on the complainant.

Mahira Khan

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan made her Bollywood debut with Raees. This film also faced a lot of controversies. The Shia Muslim community objected to the scene in the film's trailer showing Shah Rukh Khan jumping over an Islamic procession. Apart from this, the political atmosphere after the 2016 Uri attack led to an unofficial ban on Pakistani artists in Bollywood, which also affected Mahira. The actress later also talked about the emotional impact the controversy had on her. Talking about that, she said that she had to go through anxiety and depression during that period.

Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap made his acting debut in Black Friday (2004) as an ISI Man. For the unversed Black Friday is a controversial and award-winning Hindi film about the 1993 Mumbai bombings. Scheduled to release in 2004, the film was finally released in 2007 after a court battle.

Also Read: Did you know 'Sarfira' is Akshay Kumar's 21st film with Paresh Rawal? Check full list here