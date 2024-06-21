Did you know 'Sarfira' is Akshay Kumar's 21st film with Paresh Rawal? Check full list here

Follow us on Image Source : TRAILER SNAPSHOT 'Sarfira' is Akshay Kumar's 21 film with Paresh Rawal

The energetic trailer of Akshay Kumar's upcoming film 'Sarfira' was released this week. Now it is making a splash on all social media platforms. After the poster release of Akshay Kumar's much-awaited film 'Sarfira', the trailer of the film was released which created a stir on the internet. It is trending number 1 on YouTube. But do you know Akshay's golden partnership with an actor is going to be seen for the 21st time in this film? This powerful actor is none other than Paresh Rawal.

Akshay and Paresh praised each other

While the first poster of the film made Akshay Kumar's fans very excited, his co-star Paresh Rawal also praised the star and wrote in the post, 'Akshay Kumar's great film.' Akshay Kumar replied, 'Thank you very much Paresh Bhai. Your presence added a lot to this film. It was a pleasure to join you on screen again after 12 years.'

The actors appeared in these films together

Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal have worked together in many iconic films in the last few years. 'Hera Pheri' and 'Hera Pheri 2' are cult classic films of the comedy genre of Indian cinema. We all know that Raju and Babu Rao have a separate fan base. Apart from this, the pair was seen together in films like 'Mohra', 'Welcome', 'Bhagam Bhag', 'OMG', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', 'De Dana Dan', 'Awara Pagal Deewana', 'Deewane Huye Pagal', 'Aan', 'Aakhen' and 'Garam Masala'. After OMG (Oh My God) released in 2012, they will be seen together in Sarfira after almost 12 years. Let us tell you that this is their 21st film and they are ready to win the hearts of the audience once again.

This will be the background of 'Sarfira'

Directed by National Award-winning director Sudha Kongara, 'Sarfira' is an entertaining drama film based on the background of start-ups and aviation which is ready to win everyone's heart. With a powerful narrative, it inspires the common man to chase their dreams. Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Radhika Madan and Seema Biswas will be seen in this film. The remake of Surya's film will be released in theatres on July 12.

