Pirates of the Caribbean actor Tamayo Perry dies at 49 in shark attack

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hollywood actor Tamayo Perry dies at 49

'Pirates of the Caribbean' star, lifeguard and surfing instructor Tamayo Perry died in Hawaii. The actor, famous for his roles in 'Blue Crush', 'Pirates of the Caribbean' and 'Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle', said goodbye to this world at the age of 49. The actor suffered a fatal shark attack near Goat Island on the afternoon of Sunday, June 23, after which he died.

Took the last breath on the beach

Tamayo Perry was an ocean safety lifeguard and surfing instructor. He was attacked by a shark near Goat Island near Oahu in Hawaii. A man saw the actor and informed emergency services. Officers arrived at the scene and brought him to the shore on a jet ski, but he was pronounced dead on the beach.

According to reports, the actor had marks of multiple shark bites on his body. After the actor's death, ocean safety officials posted shark warnings in the area. Tamayo Perry, who worked as a lifeguard on the North Shore, started his career with the Ocean Safety Department in July 2016.

Tamayo Perry's career

The actor is best known for playing a pirate in the 2011 film 'Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides', the fourth film in Disney's Johnny Depp action franchise. The feature also featured Penelope Cruz, Geoffrey Rush and Ian McShane. Kurt Leger, acting chief of Honolulu Ocean Safety, said, "Tamayo Perry was a lifeguard everyone loved. He was very famous on the North Shore. A professional surfer, known around the world. Tamayo had a great personality and he loved everyone as much as people loved him. Our thoughts are with Tamayo’s family and the entire Lifeguard Ohana.”

Also Read: Junaid Khan's Maharaj to Sara Ali Khan's Kedarnath: 5 controversial Bollywood debuts