Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcome baby boy, say 'our bundle of joy has arrived' Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are officially parents! The Bollywood couple announced the arrival of their baby boy on November 7, 2025, calling him their “bundle of joy.” Fans and celebs like Kareena Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Huma Qureshi showered them with love.

New Delhi:

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have welcomed their first child, a baby boy. The couple, who got married in 2021, announced the 'good news' during Katrina's last trimester, in September. Days later, Vicky had expressed his joy at an event, stating he was eagerly waiting to embrace fatherhood.

Congratulations have been pouring in for the couple from all quarters.

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal welcome first child

"Blessed" wrote Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal in a joint post, as they announced the arrival of their baby boy. "Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025 Katrina and Vicky", read their official statement.

Kareena Kapoor to Ayushmann Khurrana, celebs congratulate

Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed Katrina Kaif to the "boy mamma club". She wrote, "Katttttt welcome to the boy Mamma club so happy for you and vicky." Maharani 4 actor Huma Qureshi wrote, "Congratulations". Thamma star Ayushmann Khurrana posted, "Best news congratulations". Neha Dhupia wrote, "Guysssssssssss". Ram Charan's wife and second-time mom-to-be Upasana extended her best wishes, stating, "Congratulations lots of love and blessings." Apart from them, Arjun Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Dia Mirza, and others, extended their best wishes.

What did Vicky Kaushal say about welcoming a baby with Katrina Kaif?

Recently, Vicky Kaushal attended the second edition of the Yuvaa Conclave in Mumbai. where he opened up about one of the most exciting chapters of his life - stepping into fatherhood. A video from the event has since made its way to Reddit, winning hearts online. When asked what he’s most looking forward to about becoming a dad, Vicky laughed and simply said, “Just being a dad.”

Sharing his feelings further, he added, “I am really looking forward to it… I think it is a huge blessing… Exciting times, almost there, so fingers crossed." He had then also joked about how life might change once the baby arrives, saying, “Mujhe lag raha hai ke main ghar se hi nahi nikalne wala hun (I don’t think I will step out of the house).”

When did Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif get married?

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara, in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. They have never shared screen space in a film together.

