Kartik Aaryan shares adorable video of his 'bowl of love' | WATCH

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kartik Aaryan shares adorable video of his 'bowl of love'

Bollywood's famous actor Kartik Aaryan has gained a massive fan following because of his dashing looks and superb acting skills. All the Kartik Aaryan fans are well aware that 'Katori Aaryan', is the pet dog of the actor.

Kartik has made an Instagram account for his pet too which has over 150k+ followers. Recently, Kartik and his mother appeared in the last episode of The Kapil Sharma Show in which Kartik's pet also came. Well, everyone knows how much the actor enjoys while playing with his dog.

On Thursday, July 11, the actor took a break from his shoot and shared a cute video of him, playing with his pet Katori. As soon as he uploaded the video, fans couldn't stop themselves from showering their love on it. Currently, the actor is busy shooting for the upcoming film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

Kartik Aaryan playing with his furry mate

In the video shared on his social media, Kartik is dressed casually in a hoodie with a pair of jeans. He is seen having an adorable moment with his beloved pet Katori. Kartik captions the post with, "Missing my bowl of love @katoriaaryan." Instantly, the clip went viral among his fans. He is playing and cuddling with his cute furry mate.

See the video:

Fan's Reactions

Talking about the comment section, fans were quick enough to drop their love on the video. One fan wrote, "The way you hugged her in the end' while the other fan commented, "You always know how to make my day." No doubt, fans are also loving the bond between these two.

A few weeks ago, Kartik shared a funny video on his pet's Instagram handle in which he is training her to become a 'Katori Champion.' The actor was seen instructing Katori to exercise daily for 45 minutes mentioning exercises like leg flutters, running around the sofa and holding a plank. The video ended with 'Champion ban gayi' means Katori's successful transformation.

Watch the video:

About Kartik Aaryan

Kartik was last seen in director Kabir Khan's directorial 'Chandu Champion', playing the role of India's first paralympic gold medalist Muralikant Petkar. The movie received positive reviews from the audience.

Kartik's Workfront

The actor is currently busy shooting for his upcoming horror-comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', directed by Anees Baazmee. Along with Kartik, Tripti Dimri will be seen in the lead roles. Vidya Balan will also be making a comeback with the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise in the iconic role of Manjulika. Not only this, the actor has the next amazing project 'Captain India' in his lineup.