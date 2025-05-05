Karnataka Film Chamber to boycott Sonu Nigam amid Bengaluru concert controversy After the KFCC meeting on Monday, the Karnataka film industry has decided to boycott Sonu Nigam until the singer apologises publicly.

Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) has decided to boycott playback singer Sonu Nigam. Recently, during a concert, the Padma Shri recipient lost his calm at a fan for demanding a Kannada song. After his video went viral, pro-Kannada organisations opened a front against him. Moreover, a police complaint has also been filed against Sonu over the Bengaluru concert controversy.

Today, after the KFCC meeting, it has been decided that singer Sonu Nigam has created a controversy in the state over language, due to which the Karnataka film industry has decided that until the singer apologises publicly, no one in the industry will work with him. Last month, popular singer Sonu Nigam faced severe criticism when he turned down a fan's demand to sing a Kannada song during his concert at East Point College in Virgonagar, Bengaluru.

'All the organs of the Chamber have taken a joint decision that Sonu Nigam will be boycotted from this moment onwards, no one will invite him to perform or sing songs here, no one will participate in any activity with him, a decision will also be taken in the next 2-3 days on what further steps should be taken against him, he will be boycotted until he apologises unconditionally,' said M Narasimhalu, Chairman, KFCC.

It is significant to note that Bengaluru District Police have served a notice to Sonu Nigam to appear in front of an investigation officer within a week. On the complaint of KRV, an FIR was registered against the singer at the Avlahalli Police Station in Bengaluru Rural District.

The Padma Shri recipient on Monday shared a long note sharing his side of the story. While calling Kannada his second language, Sonu said that being a 51-year-old, he is entitled to take offence at someone as young as his son threatening the singer in front of thousands in the name of language, that too Kannada.

