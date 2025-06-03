Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce adamant on its demand, says, 'Everyone wants apology from Kamal Haasan' The controversy over Kamal Haasan's statement continues. On one hand, the release of his film Thug Life has been halted in Karnataka. On the other hand, KFCC is adamant on demanding an apology from Kamal Haasan.

Pan India star Kamal Haasan is constantly surrounded by troubles over his statement on the Kannada language. His film 'Thug Life' also had to suffer the brunt of this, whose release in Karnataka has been postponed for the time being. Now, once again, the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce has reiterated the demand for Kamal Haasan to apologise for his statement. However, Haasan had already refused to apologise in the past; now his reaction to KKFCC's new statement is awaited.

KFCC held an emergency meeting

A statement issued by KFCC said that an emergency executive committee meeting of the film body was held today after the Karnataka High Court issued an order on the petition filed by Raj Kamal Films International. 'In the meeting, we discussed everything that has happened so far, including Kamal Haasan's letter in which brotherhood, love, trust, etc., have been talked about. Like them, we also want love and trust from the neighbouring states. But we have decided that all pro-Kannada organisations, the government and the people of the state want an unconditional apology from Kamal Haasan,' read the statement.

Kamal Haasan should apologise unconditionally: KFCC

KFCC requested Kamal Haasan to take back his statement that 'Kannada originated from Tamil' and apologise unconditionally. KFCC said that this issue has also been discussed seriously in the Karnataka High Court. Therefore, they have decided to request him to withdraw his statement and apologise in the meeting held on Tuesday.

Thug Life release postponed in Karnataka

Earlier, after Kamal Haasan refused to apologise, the Karnataka High Court halted the release of Thug Life in Karnataka for the time being, saying that Kamal Haasan's statement on the Kannada language would cause unrest in the state. The court made this remark while hearing the actor's writ petition seeking security for the release of the film Thug Life in Karnataka and adjourned the hearing till June 10. In such a situation, the film will not be able to release in Karnataka till June 10. The film was earlier scheduled to release on June 5. However, it will release on the same date worldwide barring his state.

