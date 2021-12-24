Kareena Kapoor Khan tests negative for Omicron, confirms BMC after genome sequencing report

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan's genome sequencing report for Omicron is negative, confirmed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). On December 14, Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan tested positive for Covid19. Post the diagnosis the COVID sample of the actress was sent to Kasturba Hospital lab for genome sequencing to confirm the presence of COVID variant.

According to reports, Kareena and a few of her friends, including Amrita Arora, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor, contracted Covid last week. The development comes after Bollywood director Karan Johar threw a private bash for around a dozen people at his home.

Kareena who was quarantining at home kept her fans updated through social media. She took to Instagram to share pictures and videos of her while isolating at home. In one of the many posts, she shared updates from the 12th day of her quarantine. She wrote: "I am still trying to figure out if we are in COVID times or not...anyway, day 12...two days to go...stay safe all" in her first Instagram story.

Kareena then shared a picture of herself flaunting her signature pout and wrote: "Pyjama, lipstick and a pout... quite the combination... try it!!"

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in the Aamir Khan-starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. It will hit the big screen on April 14, 2022.

Atul Kulkarni has done the Indian adaptation of the Academy Award-winning film 'Forrest Gump' that was originally written by Eric Roth.

'Laal Singh Chaddha' has been directed by Advait Chandan with music by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The film is presented by Viacom18 Studios.