Covid positive Kareena Kapoor Khan enters day 12 of her quarantine: '2 days to go'

Covid positive Kareena Kapoor Khan enters day 12 of her quarantine

Its been 12 days since Kareena Kapoor Khan has tested positive for COVID 19. The actress, who is currently under quarantine, is now looking forward to stepping out of isolation. Updating her fans about the same, Bebo revealed that it is just two days more to go for her quarantine period to end. "I’m still trying to figure out if we are in covid times or not… anyway, day 12… two days to go… stay safe all," Kareena Kapoor posted on her Instagram Story. The 3 Idiot actress had herself tested positive for the deadly virus after attending a gathering at filmmaker Karan Johar's house.

Amrita Arora, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor, who too were present there had also tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Meanwhile, Kareena's house help also tested positive for the virus, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed. Her residence has been sealed by the civic body. Kareena Kapoor Khan misses her sons Taimur, Jeh while in quarantine; says 'Covid, I hate you'

Updating about her health, Bebo took to her Instagram handle and shared a story in which she wrote, "I have tested for positive for COVID. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested." Kareena further continued, "My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon."

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor is awaiting the release of her film 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 'Forrest Gump'. The Hindi version also stars Aamir Khan in the lead role. The release date of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' has been postponed again. The film that was announced to release on Valentine's Day 2022 will now hit the screens on Baisakhi 2022. Directed by Advait Chandan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' also features Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya, who is essaying the role of an army officer.

