Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, among others congratulate wrestler Aman Sehrawat for clinching Bronze

Wrestler Aman Sehrawat became the first Indian to bring a medal home at the Paris Olympics 2024. The 21-year-old wrestler clinched Bronze in the 57kg freestyle wrestling defeating Puerto Rico's Darian Toi Cruz. He was the only male wrestler for India competing this year and created history in his maiden appearance at the Olympic Games. Soon after Aman won the medal, Bollywood celebrities were quick enough and took to their respective social media handle to congratulate the athlete.

Deepika Padukone expressed her happiness over Aman's win and shared a post on her Instagram under the Stories section. In her post, the total medal tally of India at the Paris Olympics 2024 is also showcased by her.

Randeep Hooda took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle and shared a series of pictures of Aman Sehrawat and wrote, ''Finally pehlwan #AmanSehrawat !! Kasuta game first and only medal in #Wrestling #Bronze youngest individual medalist #Paris2024 #Olympics.'

Riteish Deshmukh shared a picture of the wrestler from his Bronze medal match and congratulated him for his win. ''Congratulations #AmanSehrawat !!! Another Bronze Medal for India,'' he posted on his X handle.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Pulkit Samrat also lauded the athlete for his win at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram handle and shared a pic of Aman and wrote, ''Haryane Ke Sher.'' Producer and actor Jackky Bhagnani too shared a picture of the wrestler and wrote, ''What a debut! Congrats to @amansehrawat057 for bringing home the bronze in wrestling. This is just the beginning!''

For the unversed, Sehrawat extended India wrestling's streak for medals to five consecutive Olympic editions. India has won seven medals at the Summer Games since Sushil Kumar won a bronze in the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Sehrawat notably won a gold medal in the 2023 Asian Championships in Astana and a bronze medal in the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

