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Kara vs KD The Devil Day 1 box office: Dhanush or Dhruva Sarja, whose film took the lead?

Written By: Twinkle Gupta
Published: ,Updated:

Dhanush's Kara and Dhruva Sarja's KD: The Devil clashed at the box office on April 30, 2026. Both South films drew audiences to theatres. Find out which film performed better on Day 1.

Check out the Day 1 box office collections of Dhanush's film Kara and Dhruva Sarja's KD: The Devil.
Check out the Day 1 box office collections of Dhanush's film Kara and Dhruva Sarja's KD: The Devil. Image Source : TMDB
New Delhi:

Dhanush and Vignesh Raja's Tamil drama Kara hit the big screen on Thursday, April 30, 2026. The film witnessed a box office clash with Dhruva Sarja's KD: The Devil, which had recently been in the news due to the Sarke Chunar song controversy.

Both films released at a time when Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla was maintaining its momentum at the box office. Let's find out how both films performed on their opening day.

Kara box office collection Day 1 

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhanush’s film Kara opened strong on its first day, collecting Rs 5.75 crore across 4,172 shows in India. The film recorded an overall Tamil occupancy of 24.02%, with the highest footfall of 35.46% during the night shows, followed by 20.38% in the morning shows, 20.31% in the evening and 19.92% in the afternoon shows. 

The film grossed Rs 2.50 crore overseas and collected Rs 9.14 crore at the worldwide box office. Notably, the film is available to watch in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu languages. 

How much did KD: The Devil earn on Day 1

The Kannada action thriller KD: The Devil starring Dhruva Sarja and Sanjay Dutt opened to a steady response from the audience, collecting Rs 3.50 crore on its opening day in India. The film recorded an overall Kannada occupancy of 23.08% in India, with the highest occupancy of 28.25% during night shows, followed by 24% in the afternoon, 18.50% in the morning, and 17.33% in the evening.

Directed by Prem, the film also stars Reeshma Nanaiah, V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, Yash Shetty in key roles. It is backed by KVN Productions which also produced Thalapathy Vijay's unreleased film Jana Nayagan and Yash's upcoming film Toxic. 

Bhooth Bangla box office collection Day 14

Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, which has been ruling the box office with steady collections, continued its momentum. The film earned Rs 3.40 crore on Day 14 across 8,007 shows in India, taking its total domestic collection to Rs 128.05 crore. Meanwhile, it has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the worldwide box office, with total collections standing at Rs 204.28 crore.

Also Read: Box office report [April 29, 2026]: Bhooth Bangla, Michael, and Ginny Wedss Sunny 2's Wednesday earnings

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