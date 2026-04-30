Box office report [April 29, 2026]: Bhooth Bangla, Michael, and Ginny Wedss Sunny 2's Wednesday earnings

New Delhi:

The Wednesday box office performance of films like Bhooth Bangla, Michael, and Ginny Weds Sunny 2 saw mixed results. Bhooth Bangla, which had been dominating the collections, experienced a drop compared to its previous day's earnings. Meanwhile, the Hollywood film Michael maintained a steady run, whereas Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 struggled to attract audiences on its sixth day of release.

Let's take a closer look at how these films performed at the box office on Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

Bhooth Bangla box office collection

Akshay Kumar's horror comedy film, Bhooth Bangla earned Rs 3.40 crore across 8,823 shows in India with an occupancy of 11%. The film had an overall Hindi occupancy of 10.27%. The highest occupancy of 12.08% was recorded in the evening shows, followed by 11% in the night shows. The least occupancy of 5.62% was recorded in the morning shows.

Talking about its total India collection, Bhooth Bangla has collected Rs 124.65 crore. Whereas the film has minted Rs 199.56 crore worldwide.

Michael box office collection

The Hollywood film Michael, based on the life of the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, maintained a steady run on its sixth day. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 2.30 crore across 2,722 shows, taking its total collection in India to Rs 23.45 crore. It recorded an overall English occupancy of 18.44%, with the highest occupancy of 24.11% during the night shows, followed by 21.56% in the evening shows.

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 box office report

Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr's Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 failed to perform at the Indian box office. Directed by Prasshant Jha, the sequel to the 2020 film Ginny Weds Sunny opened with just Rs 25 lakh. The film has completed six days in theatres and hasn't shown any growth since then. It has continued to earn in the lakhs range so far. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie has earned Rs 1.52 crore in India.

Also Read: Box Office [April 28, 2026]: Bhooth Bangla crosses Rs 121 cr; Michael and Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 lag on Tuesday