Kapil Sharma finally announces Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, wishes Eid with first poster The 43-year-old comedian-turned-actor took to his Instagram profile and shared the poster with the caption, 'Eid Mubarak #KKPK2'.

Comedian-turned-actor Kapil Sharma on Monday shared the first look from his upcoming comedy-drama film, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 with his fans on the occasion of Eid. It is significant to note that this film is the second instalment of 2015's Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. However, in the announcement, Kapil has not revealed the face and name of his co-actor in the sequel.

Kapil shares first look

The 43-year-old comedian-turned-actor took to his Instagram profile and shared the poster with the caption, 'Eid Mubarak #KKPK2'. In the post, Kapil can be seen as a groom with a shocked expression while the face of the bride is hidden. The video poster has a background sound of the wedding which added the festive vibe. Moreover, with the get-up, it seems like the wedding look is not from a Hindu marriage but the imager suggests an Islamic setup.

Check the post below:

The comedy-drama movie is directed by Anukalp Goswami, and produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, and Abbas-Mustan. Apart from Kapil, the film also features Fukrey fame actor Manjot Singh. However, the makers of the film haven't announced the official release date yet.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon was liked by the audiences

The first part, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon was released in 2015. The story revolves around a man, Shiv Ram Kishan Kumar, the role played by Kapil Sharma whose life becomes complicated as he juggles his three wives together. The film features Arbaaz Khan, Elli AvrRam, Varun Sharma, Simran Kaur Mundi, Sai Lokur, Manjari Fadnnis in the lead roles.

Kapil Sharma's work front

Earlier this year, Kapil released his music video of the song, Guilt, in collaboration with Dr Zeus under K9 production. He was also seen in the second season of his Netflix comedy show, The Great Indian Kapil Show alongside Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, and Sunil Grover which aired in September 2024. He also had a cameo in Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon's Crew. The actor will be next seen in the sequel of his 2015 debut film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon.

