Parineeti Chopra joins the bandwagon, shares Ghibli-Style AI images with Raghav Chadha Ghibli-style photos are the talk of the town on social media right now. And seems like Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra was not able to stop herself from joining the trend.

Ghibli-style photos are the talk of the town on social media right now. Everyone, from celebrities to common man is making and sharing their Ghibli photos. Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and her husband have also been included in this list. Bollywood celebs are also following the Ghibli-style photo trend. While earlier Ghibli photos of Ranbir Kapoor and Bipasha Basu had surfaced, now Ghibli-style photos of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have grabbed attention.

Parineeti Chopra's Ghibli fever

Parineeti took to her Instagram to share 5 Ghibli style photos with her husband and AAP leader Raghav Chadha on Saturday. One picture is of Parineeti and Raghav's wedding. In this, Raghav is seen kissing the forehead of the actress. Another photo is of Karva Chauth in which Parineeti is seen wearing a pink coloured suit and is walking while holding Raghav's hand. In another picture, Raghav can be seen praying along with his wife.

Raghav Chadha has also shared a photo with Parineeti from a stadium. Along with the pictures, the AAP leader wrote in the caption, 'We have also been bitten by the Ghibli bug.'

See the post here:

Let us tell you that Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married on September 24, 2023 at The Leela Palace and The Oberoi Udaivilas. The couple dated for almost three years before tying the knot. Parineeti had a family wedding and opted for a Manish Malhotra lehenga on her big day. The two were accompanied by only their close family members and friends.

On the work front

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in 'Amar Singh Chamkila'. The film also featured Diljit Dosanjh and was directed by ace filmmaker Imtiaz Ali. Now she is ready for her OTT debut with a Netflix series. However, the release date and title of the series have not been revealed yet. However, it has a star-studded cast. Apart from Parineeti, Soni Razdan, Jennifer Winget, Harleen Sethi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anup Soni, Sumeet Vyas and Chaitanya Choudhry will be seen in the Netflix series.

Also Read: Sikandar X Review: Here's what netizens have to say about Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna's film