Kannappa, Maa to Nikita Roy, a look at films to watch in theatres this Friday From action dramas to horror mysteries and motorsport dramas, a variety of films are set to hit the silver screens on June 27, 2025. Read further to have a look at the list of films releasing this Friday.

New Delhi:

The last Friday of June has a lot to offer to movie lovers. From action dramas to horror mysteries and motorsport dramas, a variety of films are set to hit the silver screens this Friday. In this article, we have curated a list of films set to be released on big screens on June 27, 2025.

Kannappa

The first name in the list of action fantasy drama is Mukesh Kumar Singh's directorial 'Kannappa', which features Vishnu Manchu, South superstar Mohanlal, pan-India star Prabhas and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar in the lead roles. The film revolves around the story of Kannappa, also known as Kannappa Nayanar (played by Vishnu Manchu), a hunter, who becomes a devotee of Lord Shiva and begins worshipping him with unconventional methods. The movie also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Aishwariyaa Bhaskaran, Madhoo, Mukesh Rishi, and Brahmanandam in key roles.

Maa

Bollywood actress Kajol is all set for the release of her upcoming horror film 'Maa'. Directed by Vishal Furia, the film features Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta and Surjyasikha Das in the lead roles. In this movie, Kajol is playing the role of a mother named Ambika, who transforms into the goddess Kali to fight against a demon's curse.

Nikita Roy

Another movie which is going to be released in theatres this Friday (June 27, 2025) includes 'Nikita Roy', which also marks the directorial debut of Sonakshi Sinha's brother Kussh Sinha. The horror mystery film features veteran actor Paresh Rawal, Sonakshi Sinha and Bogdana Orleanova in the lead roles. It revolves around the story of an author-investigator who debunks supernatural claims. The film is written by Belal Khalique, Pavan Kirpalani and Neel Mohanty.

F1: The Movie

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt's motorsport action drama 'F1: The Movie' will be released on big screens on June 27, 2025. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film features Brad Pitt, Damson Idris and Javier Bardem in the lead roles. It tells the story of a Formula One driver who comes out of retirement to guide a younger driver. Recently, the 'Mission: Impossible' actor Tom Cruise reunited with Brad Pitt at the premiere of 'F1: The Movie' in London.

Also Read: Karan Johar wishes Arjun Kapoor on birthday, calls him 'funniest guy in any room' | See Post