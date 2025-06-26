Karan Johar wishes Arjun Kapoor on birthday, calls him 'funniest guy in any room' | See Post On Thursday, Bollywood director Karan Johar penned a heartfelt note to wish '2 States' actor Arjun Kapoor on his 40th birthday. Have a look at the post here.

New Delhi:

Filmmaker Karan Johar took to social media to wish '2 States' Arjun Kapoor on his birthday with a heartfelt and humorous message. Sharing a picture of Arjun Kapoor, who turned 40 on Thursday, June 26, 2025, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director called him "funniest guy in any room" and penned a heartfelt note.

In the Instagram story, Karan wrote, "Funniest guy in any room!!! Yaaron ka Yaar and dil mei bahut saara pyaar! Happy Birthday Fubu!! @arjunkapoor have the best decade," along with red heart emojis. For the unversed, Arjun Kapoor is known for his work in films like 'Gunday', 'Ki & Ka', '2 States' and 'Tevar'.

Have a look at the post below:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM)Screengrab of Karan Johar's Instagram story

The Royals actress Bhumi Pednekar also shared her birthday wishes for 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' co-star Arjun Kapoor and wrote, "Happy Birthday @arjunkapoor You are the best."

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM)Screengrab of Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram story

Arjun made his acting debut with the Bollywood film 'Ishaqzaade' in 2012. The film features Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles. He continued to work in films like 'Aurangzeb', 'Gunday', '2 States', 'Finding Fanny', 'Half Girlfriend', 'Mubarakan', 'Namaste England', 'Bhoot Police', Ek Villain Returns' and others.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in the romantic comedy film 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. The film was directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jacky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh under the banner of Pooja Entertainment.

Also Read: Netizens are hailing this 35-year-old actress for donating her eyes on her birthday | Deets inside