Netizens are hailing this 35-year-old actress for donating her eyes on her birthday | Deets inside

Riddhima Pandit, who has made her mark from the TV screen to the OTT world, is once again in the news.

New Delhi:

Riddhima Pandit celebrated her 35th birthday on June 25, but this time there was a deeper message. This year, she gave herself a very special gift and this was the resolution to donate her eyes. The actress revealed that since childhood, she had a desire to do something different. She wanted to do something that could brighten someone's life in the world and when Riddhima heard about organ donation for the first time in school, a seed was sown in the heart of that little girl, to help others and especially even after life ends.

Riddhima's post

To inform about her decision, Riddhima has also shared an Instagram post. 'Of all the signatures I have signed, I am most proud of my organ donor card. Today, as I turn a year older, I have taken a small step that can one day light up someone else's world. I have pledged to donate my eyes. Vision is a gift and to think that it can live on after me is both humbling and hopeful. I truly believe that organ donation is not just a personal choice. It is a responsibility that all of us humans share. If you have ever considered it, consider this your sign to take that step. Be the reason someone sees the sunrise again,' read her caption.

See the post here:

Who is the inspiration behind the decision?

Riddhima Pandit told Hindustan Times, 'I always wanted to give back to society. I think it is very meaningful for me that my eyes can become the light of someone else.' However, the inspiration to give shape to this dream came from a special person, none other than the blue-eyed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. When Riddhima read that Aishwarya has also pledged to donate her eyes, that childhood inspiration turned into a resolution. 'I was very young then, but I remember how impressed I was. Finally, I also completed the formalities and today, on my birthday, I kept the promise I made to myself,' added the actress.

