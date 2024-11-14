Kanguva Twitter Review OUT: Suriya, Bobby Deol's film gets love from fans, netizen calls it 'epic blockbuster'

Follow us on Image Source : X Kanguva stars Bobby Deol and Suriya in lead roles.

Kanguva, starring Suriya and Bobby Deol, is finally released in cinemas. Fans and several film critics have already flooded X (previously called Twitter) with their first-hand reviews. Most of the moviegoers have praised Suriya, who is seen in double roles in this actioner, while a few also criticised the makers on the film's length. If you are planning to watch Suriya's latest offering this weekend, then you must surely check out some of the Twitter reactions from the cinephiles, who have already watched the film's first show.

One netizen rated the film 4 out of five but criticised for being a length one. He praised the dramatic and action sequences of Kanguva and called the story 'best'.

Another netizen compared Kanguva with Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Puli and wrote, ''#Puli (2015) is far better than #Kanguva in any aspects.''

Calling Kanguva a fresh experience, another netizen wrote, ''.#Kanguva Is Completely A Fresh Experience. The Vision and The World Building, Performance From @Suriya_offl #Suriya Are Just Phenomenal. The Music By @ThisIsDSP. Is Literally Goosebumps Stuff & Key To The Film.''

Terming the film a 'big win', another social media user wrote, ''Kanguva was Extraordinary @Suriya_offl. One Man Show, Present Portions are Fine Historical Portions are Fire War Sequence + Thalaivane Song Placement Blast Emotional are Connected well Big Win 4.2/5.

Praising Suriya's performance in the film, another one wrote, ''#Kanguvareview visuals and dsp music ki full paisa vasool. #Suriya acting and fierce expressions ki connect avthaaru. Disclaimer: 3D ni avoid cheyyandi, watch only in 2D aa grandeur ni enjoy cheydaniki. #BlockbusterKanguva . spoilers already choosi unte mee karma.''

One user called the film an 'epic blockbuster' and wrote, ''Kanguva Review: It's an epic Blockbuster.#Suriya and #BobbyDeol's best movie till date and #DishaPatani also looks so hot. Top tier BGM, faceoff sequence execution and VFX & visuals top Notch Don't miss this.''

Directed by Siva, Kanguva also features Disha Patani, Yogi Babu, N Subramaniam, and Kovai Sarala in pivotal roles. Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music for the film. It is reported made with a massive budget of over Rs 300 crore.

Also Read: SRK's Pardes, Kal Ho Naa Ho to re-release this Friday: A look at their original BO business, songs and more