Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Maharashtra government and BMC after a building collapses

The actress took to Twitter and wrote against Maharashtra Government and BMC after a three-storied building collapsed early morning in Bhiwandi.

New Delhi Updated on: September 21, 2020 13:16 IST
Kangana Ranaut targets Maharashtra government and BMC again on Twitter

In her on-going war with BMC and Maharashtra government, Kangana continued her backlash by tweeting again. The actress took to Twitter and wrote against Maharashtra Government and BMC after a three-storied building collapsed early morning in Bhiwandi, Thane.

Kangana posted “Meanwhile Maharashtra government क-क-क-क-कंगना ..... if they stop being obsessed with me they will know how the entire state is collapsing.”

Kangana is embroiled in an ongoing feud with BMC, where BMC demolished part of her office after which she went on to challenge Udhav Thackrey the Shiv Sena chief in one of her videos on social media.

The actress also compared her office with Ram Mandir and in her legal battle, she has asked for 2 crore compensation from the BMC.

This happened after Kangana Ranaut commented on Mumbai Police and the city which stirred a political row and drew strong reactions from the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress. Politician Sanjay Raut 


 

