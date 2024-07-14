Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' beats Akshay Kumar's 'Sarfira' at box office, know their day 2 collection here

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Sarfira records lowest box office opening day for Akshay Kumar

This Friday also witnessed another box office clash between Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' and Akshay Kumar's 'Sarfira'. Both films have been one of the anticipated films of 2024, however, only one of them got the love from the audiences. Despite being a better film among the two, Sarfira is the one, that got lost at the world and domestic box office.

Sarfira records lowest box office collection for Akshay Kumar

Sarfira has been made on an overall budget of 100 Crores all inclusive of Prints and advertising costs. However, the film recorded the lowest opening for the senior actor. Akshay's film earned 2.5 crores on day 1 and 4.25 crores on day 2. The film earned 6.75 crores in India and 4 crores overseas.

On the other hand, Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 is made on a budget of 150 crores. The film has a good opening day in India beating its competitor. Indian 2 earned 25.6 crores on day 1 and 16.7 on day 2. The film's overall collection in two days has been 42.3 crores in domestic box office and 56.25 crores worldwide.

Indian 2 is a sequel of the 1996 film

For the unversed, directed by S Shankar, Indian 2 is the sequel of the 1996 film Indian headed by Kamal Haasan. The film also features Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. This movie also marks the first collaboration between Shankar and music director Anirudh, promising exciting and memorable soundtracks. This highly anticipated sequel has been released in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu. However, the film may be performing well at the box office, but it is not receiving positive reviews from both audiences or critics.

Sarfira is Soorarai Potru's remake

Starring Akshay Kumar as Vir Mhatre Sarfira is a remake of the highly successful and acclaimed Tamil film Soorarai Potru, which starred Suriya and won several awards, including five National Awards. The film is based on G.R. Gopinath’s memoir Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey. Apart from Akshay, the supporting cast includes Paresh Rawal and Radhika Madan. The film has been directed by National Award-winning director Sudha Kongara, who also helmed the original version.

Apart from Sarfira and Indian 2, Klaki 2898 AD and Kill are also running at in theatres.

