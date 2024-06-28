Kalki 2898 AD box office: Nag Ashwin's film nears Rs 100 crore, earns THIS much on day 1

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kalki 2898 AD

The Pan India film Kalki 2898 AD has finally been released and is already creating several records. The sci-fi film is inspired by the characters of Mahabharata and has its immortal fighter Ashwatthama in the lead role. In the history of Indian cinema, the film has scripted history by becoming the biggest opener of 2024. According to a Sacnilk report, the film earned around Rs 95 crore in India on its first day. The film had an overall 85.15% Telugu Occupancy on Thursday, June 27.

Kalki 2898 AD Day 1 Telugu Occupancy in Theaters

Morning Shows: 86.36%

Afternoon Shows: 81.56%\

Evening Shows: 82.33%

Night Shows: 90.35%

India TV's Sakshi Verma wrote in her review, "The writing of Kalki 2898 AD is the USP of this film. With Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan SS Rajamouli and Ram Gopal Verma's cameos to several mythological references like, Surya Putra Karna, rebel star to 'wind set down' phenomena with Deepika, Kalki 2898 AD has depth in its writing. However, the first half does seem a bit stretched. Few scenes could have been sharper. Bhairava and Roxy's angle as a subplot is a waste and their song was too much of a fear that came true. Probably a South Indian movie ritual, that even Nag Ashwin could not ignore. However, the makers compensate for the same with one of the biggest highlights of the film, DP's plot before the interval."

She further wrote, "Kalki 2898 AD is a pure build-up for what's coming next in the sequel. The film is purely fictional but makes you believe that it is reality. Its larger-than-life spectacle transports you to Kashi, Complex and Shambala." Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Disha Patani and Kamal Haasan. The movie was released on June 27 in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

Also Read: Kalki 2898 AD: Sci-fi film poised to be pan-India hit, Hindi version biggest opener of 2024

Also Read: Rautu Ka Raaz Movie Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui single-handedly steals the show in this murder mystery