Kajol re-creates Shah Rukh Khan’s Met Gala look | See Photos

There's no doubt that Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are best friends. They both shared a special bond and have featured in several Bollywood films together. After Shah Rukh Khan made his Met Gala debut this year on May 5, 2025. Kajol reacted to his look and shared a quirky post on social media.

Taking to the Instagram and X handles, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor posted a series of pictures recreating Shah Rukh Khan's Met Gala look and flaunted SRK's look in her way. In the post, she can be seen wearing a black blazer and silver jewellery. For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan wore a custom all-black suit designed by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. He became the first Indian male actor to walk the Met Gala blue carpet.

In the caption, Kajol wrote, 'Hmmmmmmmm, spot the difference @iamsrk #allaboutthebling #greatminds.' The post has garnered thousands of likes ever since it was posted. Fans have filled the comment box with their answers. One user wrote, 'No difference kajol, he is the King, and you are the Queen @kajol.' Another user commented, 'Bollywood’s one and only king & queen!'

Check the post below:

Shah Rukh Khan made his debut at the Met Gala 2025

This year, Bollywood's King Khan made his Met Gala debut in a custom suit designed by Sabyasachi. The actor wore multiple jewellery, including rings on his fingers. He also had a crystal-studded K-shaped pendant and a diamond star brooch. He completed his look with a Bengal Tiger Head Cane.

This year, the biggest fashion event Met Gala, was held on the first Monday of May, i.e. May 5, 2025. The theme of the Met Gala 2025 was Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. For those who don't know, the Met Gala is a fundraiser event organised by The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

