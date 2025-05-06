Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan to Mile Jab Hum Tum, 5 Indian youth shows that mean 'nostalgia' In the era where long-running family dramas have taken on Indian television, we have handpicked five such youth shows that will remind you of your childhood.

New Delhi:

Indian television is full of shows belonging to different genres. From reality shows, cartoons, family dramas to mythological daily soaps, Indian TV has everything for everyone. But one of the major genre that attracts the majority of Indian teenagers are youth shows. Over the years, several serials have been aired, but only some of them stick with people and live on in conversations. Imagine growing up watching Shaktimaan, Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Captain Vyom to MTV shows. In the era where long-running family dramas have taken on Indian television, we have handpicked five such shows that were the talk of the nation back in their days, had a run of a lifetime and even today are remembered as a breath of fresh air.

Mile Jab Hum Tum

For those who don't know, there was a channel named Star One that is now known as Life Ok. Before the altered channel took us over with its hit mythological shows like Devo Ke Dev Mahadev, Star One was the go-to channel for youth dramas, like Mile Jab Hum Tum. The show, based on two sisters' journey to Mumbai college and finding life partners till the end, was hugely loved for its comic and romantic plotline. Mohit Sehgal, Sanaya Irani, Rati Pandey and Arjun Bijlani led Mile Jab Hum Tum from the front.

Left Right Left

If you though youth shows only mean college romance, then here's where you're wrong. Next in line is Left Right Left, a show that was all about patriotism, dedication and youth power. Left Right Left is also iconic because it featured several of our childhood crushes like Rajiv Khandelwal, Harshad Chopra, Kunal Karan Kapoor and Arjun Bijlani, among others.

Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan

Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan was aired on the MTV channel and it featured Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor in lead roles. The show was largely loved for its progressive content and it featured several youth problems like stigma around gay relationships, child trauma from broken marriages and peer pressures.

Dil Mil Gaye

Based around young doctors and their messed up lives, Star One also backed Dil Mil Gaye, a show that featured top TV actors like Karan Singh Grover, Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi among others.

Sada Haq

Sada Haq was aired on V channel and it had Param Singh and Harshita Gaur in lead roles. The film was based around an engineering college and had gender disparity at its core plot. Moreover, the on-screen couple was also hugely loved by the audience.

Also Read: Tere Liye to Saraswatichandra, 5 TV shows with best title tracks | See list