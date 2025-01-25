Kajol asks fans if she got married onscreen more or ditched, shares throwback pic from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kajol was last seen in Do Patti alongside Kriti Sanon.

Kajol took to her Instagram handle and went on a trip down memory lane as she shared a throwback picture of herself from her superhit movie, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. In her post, she also joked about her many onscreen weddings and breakups. ''Is it bridal season still? Hey I got married onscreen quite a few times and ditched as well! Which did I do more of??'' she wrote in the caption of her post.

Kajol as Anjali in KKHH

In the film, Kajol played Anjali, whose journey saw her transition from a tomboyish college girl in shorts and T-shirts to a saree-clad bride-to-be. In the climax, her character chooses her college sweetheart Rahul, played by Shah Rukh Khan, over Aman, played by Salman Khan. Directed by Karan Johar, the film was also the directorial debut of the filmmaker.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol was last seen in Do Patti. The film is directed by debutant Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon. Kajol plays a fierce cop on a mission to uncover the truth in an attempted murder case. Kriti Sanon takes on a double role for the very first time, portraying twin sisters involved in the investigation. Kajol also played the role of a cop for the first time.

Apart from this, Kajol has a couple of projects in her kitty including Maharagni - Queen of Queens. It will also star Chhaya Kadam and veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah. She also has a project with Ronit Roy titled Maa and one with Prithviraj Sukumaran named Sarzmeen.

