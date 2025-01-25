Keerthy Suresh, Antony Thattil's unseen pictures from their 'Native Malayali' wedding go viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM On the work front, Keerthy Suresh was last seen in Varun Dhawan's Baby John

Keerthy Suresh along with her husband Antony Thattil shared a glimpse of their dreamy 'Native Malayali' wedding on their Instagram handle. They jointly shared a series of pictures of their wedding day. In the pictures, the actress looked stunning in a golden and white lehenga while her partner opted for a white kurta and mundu for the event. The wedding party of the duo was a dreamy affair with fireworks and decorations.

See the pics:

Along with the pictures, the couple wrote, ''Bringing out the #NativeMalayali in us. The Toast with a Twist! #ForTheLoveOfNyke.'' Soon after the pictures went viral, Keerthy's fans were quick enough to chime in on the comments sections. One fan wrote, ''Stunning pics and an absolutely stunning you!'' ''Made for each other, wrote another.

Keerthy Suresh and her long-time partner, Antony Thattly, got married in Goa. Her co-star, Thalapathy Vijay, was among the most distinguished guests who attended the event. In December, Keerthy posted a couple of pictures from her dream wedding. The pair were wearing traditional wedding attire in the stills. Vijay, who was dressed in a white kurta, can be seen with them.

On the professional front

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in Varun Dhawan-starrer Baby John. The film, which is directed by Kalees, is a remake of Thalapathy Vijay's 'Theri. Baby John' is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande.

The story of the film revolves around a DCP (played by Varun Dhawan) who transforms and travels to a different place to safeguard his family. Directed by Kalees and presented by Atlee, the film was released in theatres on December 25, last year.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Mumbai Police collects actor's blood sample, clothes for investigation