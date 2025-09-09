Kajal Aggarwal's best movies: 7 films that defined her career in Bollywood and South cinema From Singham to Magadheera, Kajal Aggarwal has delivered several blockbusters. Here’s a look at 7 must-watch movies from her Hindi, Tamil and Telugu career.

New Delhi:

Kajal Aggarwal has been trending on and off social media after her fake death news went viral. It was reported that the actress died on Monday after suffering major injuries in a car accident. However, the actress took to her social profiles and dismissed the rumours.

For the unversed, Kajal Aggarwal has not only worked in Hindi but also in Tamil and Telugu films. Let's have a look at her 7 must-watch movies.

Top 7 Kajal Aggarwal movies you must watch

1. Singham

The film, released in 2011, was a blockbuster and marked Kajal's Bollywood debut. Singham deals with the story of an honest police officer who gets transferred to a town controlled by a vengeful gangster.

Director: SS Rajamouli

Cast: Kajal Aggarwal and Ajay Devgn

2. Magadheera

The film, released in 2009, was a blockbuster and dealt with a couple's love story in two different timelines.

Director: SS Rajamouli

Cast: Kajal Aggarwal and Ram Charan

3. Do Lafzon Ki Kahani

Do Lafzon Ki Kahani is one of the most sentimental films of Kajal. The film that was released in 2016 may have flopped at the box office, but it did impress critics.

Director: Deepak Tijori

Cast: Kajal Aggarwal and Randeep Hooda

4. Thuppakki

Akshay Kumar's Holiday movie was inspired by Thuppakki. The Tamil movie was released in 2012 and had a blockbuster run at the box office.

Director: AR Murugadoss

Cast: Kajal Aggarwal, Thalapathy Vijay

5. Special 26

One of Neeraj Pandey's celebrated films, Special 26, was released in 2013 and was declared a blockbuster. In the film, Kajal played the love interest of Akshay Kumar.

Director: Neeraj Pandey

Cast: Kajal Aggarwal and Akshay Kumar

6. Mr Perfect

The 2011 film was also a blockbuster and Kajal's chemistry with Prabhas was also applauded. The love triangle revolves around a boy, who

Director: Kondapalli Dasaradh Kumar

Cast: Kajal Aggarwal, Taapsee Pannu and Prabhas

7. Nene Raju Nene Mantri

Superhit film Nene Raju Nene Mantri was released in 2017. The movie deals with Radha Jogendhra's journey from a common man to the Chief Minister and what inspired him to go after political power.

Director: Teja

Cast: Kajal Aggarwal and Rana Daggubati

