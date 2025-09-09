Kajal Aggarwal calls accident news 'baseless', urges fans not to spread rumours Kajal Aggarwal reacted to viral death rumours, calling them fake. The actress assured fans she is perfectly fine and urged all to focus on positivity.

New Delhi:

Rumours keep flying about celebs many times. One such rumour recently did the rounds about Bollywood and South Indian actress Kajal Aggarwal. On Monday night, rumours suggested that the actress died at the age of 40 in a road accident. It was claimed that the actress died after serious injuries in a road accident.

These rumours startled her fans on and off social media. Amid all this, now Kajal Aggarwal herself has reacted to these rumours and called them completely baseless.

Actress Kajal Aggarwal clarifies she is alive

Kajal Aggarwal took to her X, Instagram accounts and asked her fans not to pay attention to these rumours. 'I’ve come across some baseless news claiming I was in an accident (and no longer around!) and honestly, it’s quite amusing because it’s absolutely untrue,' read her tweet.

Kajal Aggarwal’s message to fans on social media

The actress further wrote, 'By the grace of god, I want to assure you all that I am perfectly fine, safe, and doing very well. I kindly request you not to believe or circulate such false news. Let’s focus our energies on positivity and truth instead. With love and gratitude, Kajal.'

Kajal Aggarwal’s recent films: Kannappa and Sikandar

Talking about the work front, Kajal Aggarwal was last seen in Vishnu Manchu's film 'Kannappa'. Apart from this, she was also seen in Salman Khan's film 'Sikandar' this year. Now she will be seen in Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 3'.

Upcoming projects: Indian 3 and Ramayana

Apart from this, there are talks of Kajal appearing in Nitesh Tiwari's film 'Ramayana' based on the mythological epic. It is being said that she will play the role of Ravana's wife, Mandodari, in the film. However, detailed information about the cast of Ramayana has not been revealed by the makers yet.

