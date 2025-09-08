Who is Flora Saini? Bigg Boss 9 Telugu contestant’s movies, age, and life story Actress Flora Saini, known for Stree and South Indian films, has entered Bigg Boss 9 Telugu. Here’s her age, movies, husband details and life journey.

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu premiered on Sunday night with a bang on start. Host and actor Nagarjuna made a stunning start to the new season with a performance and later introduced the first 15 contestants of the reality show.

The second contestant to enter the show was 46-year-old Flora Saini. Yes! The same actress who faced domestic violence in a relationship that broke her spirit for a while. The Stree actress will now be seen in Nagarjuna's reality show. Let's know about her life and filmography here.

Flora Saini’s abusive relationship and personal struggles

In 2022, Flora opened up about her abusive relationship and revealed that she was a victim of domestic violence and sexual assault at the hands of her ex-boyfriend in 2007. However, Flora first spoke publicly about being abused by her ex in 2018 during the MeToo movement. But in 2022, she revealed that her boyfriend threatened to kill not only her but also her parents.

Flora was in a live-in relationship with filmmaker Gaurang Doshi. 'Your parents see the danger coming. I left my house and within a week of living with him, I was being beaten up. I could not understand why he was beating me all of a sudden, because in my eyes,' Flora said while adding that when she told him that she wanted to leave him, he also threatened to kill her and her parents. At that time, the actress was also suffering from a disease called Polycystic Ovary Syndrome.

Flora Saini movies

Flora made her acting debut with the Telugu film 'Prema Kosam' in 1999. She has also worked in the superhit film 'Narasimha Naidu' (2002). Flora has also starred in several Kannada-language films, such as 'ammannna', which starred Kiccha Sudeep and 'Giri', which starred Srinagara Kitty.

Flora Saini in Hindi cinema and Stree

A popular face in South Indian cinema, Flora has appeared in Hindi films like 'Love in Nepal', 'Dabangg 2', 'Lakshmi' and 'Dhanak'. Along with this, Flora is known for playing the role of a ghost in 'Stree'.

