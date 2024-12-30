Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai: Hrithik Roshan's debut film with Ameesha Patel to re-release on its 25th anniversary

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Hrithik Roshan's Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai re-release date has been finalised

The Greek God of the Bollywood industry i.e. Hrithik Roshan is going to celebrate his 51st birthday on January 10 next year. At the same time, on this special occasion, the actor will be giving a return gift to his fans. Hrithik's debut film 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai' is going to hit the theatres again after 25 years. With this, the actor will complete his 25 years in the entertainment industry. In this way, there is going to be a double celebration on the superstar's birthday.

'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai' will be re-released

The film 'Kaho Naa Pyar Hai' was released on January 14 in the year 2000. It was directed by Hrithik Roshan's father Rakesh Roshan. The producer-director of the film, Rakesh Roshan, has re-produced the print of 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai' for a new cinematic experience. Rakesh recently re-released his other cult film 'Karan Arjun' (1995), and once again he has decided to leave no stone unturned.

The film made Hrithik Roshan an overnight star

Despite being two decades old, 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai' is still popular among fans for its entertaining story and chart-busting music. The film catapulted Roshan to stardom and also earned him a place in the hearts of the people. The re-release will give a chance to young fans to watch it on the big screen.

When will the trailer be released?

The re-release trailer of 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai' has reportedly been running in theatres since last Friday (December 27). It is expected to be available digitally in the first week of January 2025 on social media. The film also marked the debut of Ameesha Patel and features Anupam Kher, Satish Shah, Farida Jalal, Dalip Tahil, Mohnish Bahl, Ashish Vidyarthi and Tanaaz Irani in supporting roles.

