The Seed Of The Sacred Fig: Uproar over CBFC censoring Hijab burning scene from Mohammad Rasoulof's film

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has instructed some edits in Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof's political thriller 'The Seed of the Sacred Fig'. This includes adding standard disclaimers and subtitles related to the use of smoking. However, a particular demand has sparked controversy. The CBFC has removed the hijab-burning scenes, which symbolises resistance in Iran's 'Women, Life, Freedom' movement.

The film's team is disappointed by CBFC's order

An insider close to the Indian distribution team was disappointed with the CBFC's decision. He told the press, 'We are disappointed with the order to remove some key scenes. Those moments are central to the story, symbolising the spirit of rebellion that the film seeks to highlight. Given the current environment, the CBFC was cautious about the possible reaction but cutting these scenes would feel like a compromise on artistic integrity.'

'The Seed of the Sacred Fig' shines at film festivals

Shot secretly in Iran, 'The Seed of the Sacred Fig' has received international acclaim. It has won awards at Cannes and other major film festivals. Producer Jean-Christophe Simon spoke openly about the challenges faced during production. He revealed, 'The shoot felt like a thriller. There were moments when crew members had to pretend that they were working on a completely different film to avoid the authorities.'

Release date still awaited

While some are seeing the CBFC's decision as a practical move, others are concerned that it may reduce the impact of the film. A team member associated with post-production called it ironic. 'The story is about a judge operating a control system, yet the film is facing censorship at every turn. Other changes include standard smoking disclaimers throughout the film, the removal of some words from the English subtitles and alterations of about two minutes of scenes," he said. The film's release date for India is yet to be revealed.

