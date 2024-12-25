Yearender 2024: All We Imagine As Light to I Want To Talk, this year's shining examples of reflective cinema

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Yearender 2024: Shining examples of reflective cinema

Like every year, 2024 also had its fair share of moments of commercial and mature cinema. Where we had several big Pan India to bid budget Bollywood hits, we also witnessed some sober, real and contemporary stories on big screens and OTT. Not just Hindi but Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada and Odia cinema contributed to the reflective cinematic experience for audiences. Hence, as the year comes to an end, we bring to you our top seven picks that are the classic examples of 2024's contemplative cinema.

Amar Singh Chamkila

Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila was released on April 12, this year. Featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles, the film is based on the real-life experiences of the late Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila. In this Netflix film, not only has the Punjabi singer-turned-actor completely lived the character of Chamkila but also makes you feel for anyone who faces obstacles in the journey of success but refuses to back down. Diljit as Chamkila, Parineeti as Amarjot and Anjum Batra as Tikki are the hearts of this film. Imtiaz's magic, AR Rahman's music, Mohit Chauhan-Arijit Singh's voice and top-notch cinematography make this film a pure delight.

Kottukkaali

Tamil film Kottukkaali was released on August 23 of this year. It features Soori as Paandi and Anna Ben as Meena. The poignant, masterfully written film explores the subtleties of rural life, social pressures, and individual challenges. Kottukkaali is notable for its realistic portrayal of rural Tamil Nadu life, deep storyline, and well-developed characters. In addition to being sympathetic to the viewer, it raises issues of human nature by examining themes of love, sacrifice, family, and societal expectations. The film's multi-layered plot highlights the complexity of interpersonal connections and the toll that social conventions have on people. Kottukkaali also depicts deep emotions like honour and survival in rural existence so honestly that too without significantly depending on commercial components.

Vaazhai

Vaazhai also released with Kottukkaali on August 23. Featuring debutantes Ponvel M, Raghul R, Kalaiyarasan and Nikhila Vimal in the lead roles, the Tamil language film is inspired by true events. It deals with the story of a lost childhood along with the struggles and aspirations of raw banana plantation workers. From the first to the last frame, Vaazhai enthralls the audience. The director skillfully combines striking images with a compelling story that stays with you long after the credits have rolled. The soundtrack is simply amazing as it elevates each scene and evokes a variety of feelings that are ideally matched with the narrative. Moreover, the actors have given outstanding performances, giving their roles nuance and realism.

All We Imagine As Light

Released on September 21, Payal Kapadia's Cannes Grand Prix Award-winning film All We Imagine As Light has all the elements to be remembered for a long time. Featuring Kani Kusruti as Prabha, Divya Prabha as Anu and Chhaya Kadam, the film has made its way to the Oscars 2025. However, one should not watch this film under the impression of Cannes or Oscar, but for the sheer experience of life! Payal Kapadia, who took the world by storm with her debut with the shape-shifting essay documentary A Night of Knowing Nothing has done it again with All We Imagine As Light. She has put in a whole world in every scene. Every time Payal puts her actor in solo shots, emotions just ooze out. The dialogues have been written so well that it makes the audience a part of the scene. The music composed by Dhritiman Das is so good that it is doubtful whether the audience accustomed to noise will understand it.

Meiyazhagan

Karthi and Arvind Swamy's Meiyazhagan was released on September 27, 2024. The film deals with the core of familial ties. Our lost past is exquisitely captured in this touching and poignant film. For people who have known the cosiness of an extended family, the simplicity of village life, and the delight of being surrounded by loved ones, Meiyazhagan strikes a deep chord. The film takes you on an emotional journey that makes you feel nostalgic and reflective at the same time as it makes your heart ache a bit. The ones, who missed out on this brilliant film, should watch it on Netflix.

I Want To Talk

Shoojit Sircar's latest release I Want To Talk was released on November 22. It features Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role while the world gets introduced to Ahilya Bamroo in the most realistic character. The film is based on real-life incidents of a dying man. The man who was told he had cancer and only had 100 days to live. 'I Want To Talk' deals with a lot of things in the background while two things remain stagnant, a middle-aged man trying to defeat death and his evolving relationship with his daughter. I Want To Talk has a lot to tell but only to those who want to listen and have patience. The cast has done a fab job and should be rightly credited. I Want To Talk' presents a modern-day picture of a broken home, father-daughter relationship and survival.

Girls Will Be Girls

Alia Fazal and Richa Chadha's debut film as producers Girls Will Be Girls was released on December 18 on Prime Video. Featuring debutant Preeti Panigrahi and As We Imagine As Light actor Kani Kusruti, the film deals with the strained relationship of a particular mother and her top-scorer daughter. Girls Will Be Girls is a very simple film and that is its strength, it does not need any kind of forced tadka to make it more interesting. The film moves at its own pace which is absolutely right. It just flows like water and soothes the viewers with really convincing and realistic characters. From teenage romance to mother-daughter angle, the film serves everything and with great conviction.

