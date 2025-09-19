Jolly LLB 3 X review: Netizens hail Akshay-Arshad courtroom comedy-drama; see reactions Read what social media users are saying about Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's latest release, 'Jolly LLB 3', on the internet. The third instalment in the hit comedy franchise 'Jolly LLB' is directed by Subash Kapoor.

New Delhi:

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's much-awaited film 'Jolly LLB 3' has finally hit the screens on Friday, September 19, 2025. Subhash Kapoor's courtroom comedy drama has been receiving positive reactions on platform X (formerly Twitter), with many praising the stellar performances and the film’s storyline.

The Bollywood movie stars Saurabh Shukla, Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, Seema Biswas, Gajraj Rao and others in the key roles. Read on to find out what social media users are saying about the film online.

Jolly LLB 3 X review

One user called the movie a brilliant legal drama, writing, " He wrote, "#ThreeWordReview Brilliant Legal Drama Hats off to Director #SubhashKapoor... he does a Hattrick #Akshaykumar has hit the ball for a HUGE 6. This time is the biggest among his 4 releases in 2025. What an outstanding actor India has. MUST WATCH."

Another user enjoyed the movie, calling it a complete package of humor, satire, drama, and emotions. His tweet reads, "#JollyLLB3 is a complete package – humour, satire, drama, emotions, and above all, a message that hits home… #AkshayKumar is in terrific form. #ArshadWarsi is superb. #SourabhShukla #HumaQureshi and #AmritaRao get minimal scope."

One user praised the star cast of the film, particularly Akshay Kumar's speech at the end, Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla's performances, and Gajraj Rao's villain role. He wrote, "#JollyLLB3 brings a sensational courtroom drama for audiences with a lots of entertainment. That #AkshayKumar's speech in the ending will force you to clap His comic timing gives vibes of "Sunny" #ArshadWarsi has done well and you'll see a new avatar of #SaurabhShukla #GajrajRao makes a fantastic villain. The biggest strength of the film is its writing and then the finale takes it a notch higher. Overall, a Solid Watch!"

