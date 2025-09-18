Jolly LLB 3 movie release date, cast, trailer, advance booking, budget Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi return in Jolly LLB 3, releasing Sept 19, 2025. Here’s all about the cast, trailer, advance booking, budget and story.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar will be seen reprising the role of lawyer Jagdishwar Mishra in the movie Jolly LLB 3. The third instalment of this hit film franchise is also bringing the OG Jolly, Arshad Warsi, back. The film has already turned out to be anticipated due to its original cast and trailer.

Now that the film is all set to his cinemas, it is significant to note that Jolly LLB 3 is also one of the few movie instalments that have stuck to the original female lead and have not swapped them with new heroines. Let's know about the film in more detail here.

Jolly LLB 3 release date 2025: When is the film hitting theatres?

Jolly LLB 3 is releasing in theatres tomorrow, i.e. September 19, 2025. The film will have a clash at the box office with Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi. The film will mark the acting debut of the grandson of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, Aaishvary Thackeray.

Jolly LLB 3 cast: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and star lineup

Akshay Kumar was last seen in Kesari: Chapter 2. The Dharma film that also featured R Madhavan and Ananya Panday was average at the box office despite having potential. Before that, Khiladi Kumar gave a hit with Sky Force this year. He has several films like Bhooth Bangla and Welcome To The Jungle in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Arshad Warsi was last seen in 2024's Bandaa Singh Chaudhary. The film went unnoticed at the box office. Now, apart from Jolly LLB 3, he will also be seen in King and Golmaal 5.

Jolly LLB 3 trailer and teaser updates

Jolly LLB 3 teaser was released last month, which gave an insight into the film that is bringing back both the Jollys. At the same time, the teaser also highlighted the dilemma of the judge played by Saurabh Shukla, as both the OG's will lock horns in his court.

On the other hand, the Jolly LLB 3 trailer was released 8 days ago. It not only gave a glimpse of Huma Qureshi and Amrita Rao but also made it clear that just like Sushil Pandey and Sayani Gupta had significant roles in the first two films, this time, Bandit Queen fame Seema Biswas will play the victim in the film.

Jolly LLB 3 advance booking details

Jolly LLB 3's advance booking began the day before yesterday and according to Sacnilk, it has earned Rs 3.91 crore on its first day. Over 40,000 tickets have been booked in advance bookings till now. Even before its release, the film is showing signs of making a splash at the box office. Although the first two films in the franchise were successful, the third instalment is expected to outperform the two. Now it only remains to see if Jolly LLB 3 will be able to do so.

Jolly LLB 3 budget and box office expectations

According to media reports, Jolly LLB 3 has been made with a Rs 120 crore budget and it is expected that the film will be able to recover the amount, given the franchise's loyal fan base. Moreover, with advance booking, it seems like the movie can have a Rs 20 crore first weekend and with this, the film will have high chances to continue the run for the coming week.

Jolly LLB 3 story and plot highlights

In the film, Jolly from Kanpur (Akshay Kumar) and Jolly from Meerut (Arshad Warsi) will be seen fighting a legal battle against each other. While both will be seen sticking to their previous characters, this time, an arrogant businessman (Gajraj Rao) will be seen taking away the lands of farmers, who'll eventually revolt and knock on the legal door.

Seema Biswas will be seen becoming the voice of poor farmers and while Arshad will fight the case for her and Akshay will be representing Gajraj Rao's character.

Release date of Jolly LLB and Jolly LLB 2: A quick look back

Arshad Warsi's Jolly LLB was released in March 2013, with Boman Irani in the lead role. Next, in the year 2017, Akshay was also loved in the role of Jolly as he locked horns with Ram Kapoor in the courtroom drama.

Apart from Akshay and Arshad, another actor who will be reprising his role this time too is Saurabh Shukla as Judge Tripathy. He is the only actor in the Jolly film franchise who is a part of all three movies.

