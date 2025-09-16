Ahead of Jolly LLB 3 release, a look at box office collections of Subhash Kapoor's comedy drama franchise Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi will be seen together in the comedy-drama film 'Jolly LLB 3', releasing on September 19, 2025. Ahead of its release, let's take a look at the box office collections of Jolly LLB and Jolly LLB 2.

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's much-anticipated film 'Jolly LLB 3' is all set to hit the screens this Friday, September 19, 2025. The third instalment in the hit comedy franchise is written and directed by Subhash Kapoor. Both previous films in the series were well-received by audiences upon their release because of their storylines, comedic timing, and strong performances by the actors. Expectations are high for this third instalment.

But before the release of Jolly LLB 3, let's take a look at the box office collections of the previous instalments in this franchise.

Jolly LLB (2013) budget and box office collection

The first instalment of the 'Jolly LLB' franchise, which was released in 2013, was made with a budget of Rs 12 crore. The film was a hit and had a worldwide collection gross of Rs 46 crore (approx.) According to Sacnilk, Jolly LLB's India gross collection was Rs 43.78 crore. The film features Arshad Warsi, Amrita Rao, Boman Irani and Saurabh Shukla in the lead roles.

Jolly LLB 2 (2017) budget and box office collection

The second part of the comedy drama franchise 'Jolly LLB', titled 'Jolly LLB 2', was made with a budget of Rs 30 crore. The film became a superhit at the time of its release. Talking about its box office collections, the film earned a worldwide collection gross of Rs 197.33 crore. However, India's gross collection was recorded as Rs 162.50 crore.

Jolly LLB 3 release date, cast and crew

The third part of the franchise, titled 'Jolly LLB 3', is going to hit the big screens on September 19, 2025. The film features Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Amrita Rao, Saurabh Shukla, Sushil Pandey, and Huma Qureshi in the lead roles.

The film is produced by Ajit Andhare under the banners of Kangra Talkies and Star Studios. The music of this film is composed by Aman Pant, Anurag Saikia, Vikram Montrose and Mangesh Dhakde.

