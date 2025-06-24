Jio Hotstar removes Ram Kapoor from 'Mistry' promotions following reports of inappropriate behaviour Ram Kapoor compared his work to gang rape, on the other hand he made indecent comments on his co-star's clothes, due to which Jio Hotstar had to take strict action on these acts of the actor.

New Delhi:

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor Ram Kapoor has had a deep connection with controversies. TV actor, who has been in the news for his weight loss for the last few days, has recently created a big ruckus due to his statements. Once again the actor has courted trouble, where he compared his work to gang rape, on the other hand he made indecent comments on his co-star's clothes. For the unversed, Ram Kapoor will soon be seen in Jio Hotstar's series 'Mistry' opposite Mona Singh. He is busy promoting it these days.

Recently, Ram Kapoor made many such controversial statements during the promotion of his upcoming series 'Mistry', which will leave fans completely shocked. Due to his actions, Jio Hotstar was also forced to take strict action against the actor. An insider source from Jio Hotstar told the media, 'His tone and jokes were very unprofessional. He had back-to-back interviews that day. At one point, he compared his work pressure to 'gang rape'. He made such a lewd comment when a journalist was fixing her mic.'

Multiple media reports further stated that Ram Kapoor's rhetoric did not stop here; that evening, he made a lewd comment about the outfit of the person present there and also used abusive words for the family of Jio Hotstar's public relations team. The insider further added, 'He looked at my co-worker's dress and seeing the length of her clothes, said that it is very distracting.'

The joke by the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor did not stop here. Tn the course of 'joking', he even told a male member of the Jio Hotstar team that your mother should have told you that she has a fake headache, so that you would not have been born. A Hotstar insider said that his joke was related to sex, which made the people present there very uncomfortable.

It was also claimed in reports that, seeing the actor's unprofessional behaviour, Jio Hotstar's HR team decided that all the promotional events of Ram Kapoor's 'Mistry' will be cancelled in the future. For the unversed, 'Mistry' is a Hindi adaptation of the American show Monk.

