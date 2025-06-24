Sana Khan's mother's death: Former actress shares emotional post, ambulance video goes viral | Watch Bigg Boss fame Sana Khan's mother passed away on Tuesday. She shared the information about her mother's demise with her fans in an emotional post.

New Delhi:

Sana Khan, who was a part of the reality show Bigg Boss 6, is in deep grief. Her mother, Saeeda passed away on June 24. She herself shared the information about her mother's tragic demise on social media. Sana also asked fans to pray for her mother. Now, a video of the actress has also surfaced, in which she is seen in a state of shock near her mother's body.

Sana Khan's video goes viral

Celebrity paparazzi Instagram account Instant Bollywood has shared a video of Sana Khan, in which she is seen sitting near her mother's dead body in the ambulance. The grief of losing her mother is clearly visible on Sana's face. Sana also shared this sad news with fans through her Instagram story. She often shared her photos and videos with her mother, which shows that their bond was very deep. Even during Sana's pregnancy, her mother left no stone unturned in taking care of her.

Sana Khan's post

'Inna Lillahi wa Inna Ilaihi Rajiun, which means - (We belong to Allah and one day we have to return to Him). My beloved mother Mrs. Saeeda has returned to Allah after battling ill health. Namaz-e-Janaza will be held at 9:45 am after Isha Salat at the cemetery in Oshiwara. Your prayers will be helpful for my mother,' read her Instagram stories.

Sana Khan was seen in Bigg Boss Season 6

Let us tell you, Sana Khan, who was once a part of the TV and film world, has now moved away from showbiz, but is still very active on social media. Sana Khan was seen in superstar Salman Khan starrer 'Jai Ho'. Apart from this, she also worked in Tamil-Telugu cinema. But, she came into the limelight the most when she participated as a contestant in the sixth season of the reality show Bigg Boss. She was very much in the news during the show. But, in 2020, she suddenly decided to leave the film world and said goodbye to showbiz by marrying Muslim religious leader Maulana Mufti Anas. They also have two kids.

