Jee Le Zara: Who can replace Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's directorial? While Farhan has confirmed that Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif will be replaced from Jee Le Zara, let's have a look at our picks for the new cast.

New Delhi:

Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara was announced back in 2021 with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the lead. Since then, fans have been waiting for the production of this film.

The movie that never went on the floor with this cast was postponed multiple times. Once due to PC's maternity leave, later, due to Katrina and Alia's wedding. Moreover, after Don 3 in line and Alia's pregnancy, the lead cast was never free at the same time.

Now it seems like the makers and cast have moved on from the deal, but in a recent interview, Farhan Akhtar revealed that Excel Entertainment has not shelved the film, but the cast will be changed. Hence, we have our suggestions for the actress who can replace Katrina, Alia and Priyanka in the upcoming film.

The elder most in the film was Priyanka Chopra Jonas and with Kareena and PC being compared for eternity, it seems like Bebo can be a good fit for the film. Moreover, the actress has served in several female multi-starrers like Veere Di Wedding and Crew.

Next in line from the old cast is Katrina Kaif, who could be replaced by Deepika Padukone. Moreover, Deepika and Kareena also featured in 2024's Singham Returns and looked good in whatever screentime they had in the film. Moreover, both brilliant actresses will not only be sure shot performers for Farhan but will also attract their huge fanbases to the theatres.

Alia Bhatt, being the youngest in the old cast list, can be replaced by Mrs actress Sanya Malhotra. Dangal girl, who has been brilliant in her choices of films and performances, will also get the deserved theatrical response that she missed as Mrs and Kathal could not serve as they were OTT releases.

Now it only remains to see when and with what cast Jee Le Zara will go on floors. Farhan, who is gearing up for the release of 120 Bahadur, should soon return to the director's chair for Jee Le Zara and Don 3. The regular postponement is too much for cinephiles to digest.

