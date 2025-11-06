Before you watch Jatadhara: 5 spine-chilling Indian tales of black magic and the unseen India’s bond with the mystical runs deep, from Jatadhara’s myth-meets-science story to Shaitaan’s modern horror. These five films and shows unravel how black magic, tantra, and the supernatural continue to haunt Indian storytelling.

New Delhi:

Jatadhara is releasing in a few hours, and the mythological film dealing with black magic and its aftermath has impressed critics. Well! It's not surprising, as Indian cinema has always found a strange fascination in the mystical and the forbidden.

Tales of black magic, tantra, and the supernatural have been interwoven into many stories, where the line separating faith from fear is very thin. Here are five such films and shows that delve deep into the dark world of occult practices and unseen forces.

5 Indian films about black magic, tantra and the supernatural

1. Jatadhara (2025)

Jatadhara, starring Sonakshi Sinha and Sudheer Babu, is about the ancient ritual of Pishacha Bandhanam, where spirits guard temple treasures. Mythology blended with science offers the audience a world where logic meets the mystical.

2. Shaitaan (2024)

Pivotal performances by Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Janki Boondiwala, and Jyotika, Shaitaan reimagines the Gujarati film Vash with a chilling edge. The story of a family tormented by a man who manipulates minds through black magic captures how faith, control, and fear can collide in the most terrifying ways.

3. Raaz 3 (2012)

The Emraan Hashmi and Bipasha Basu starrer also dealt with the lead actress using the power of black magic to demand and take revenge from a new actress played by debutant Esha Gupta. Manish Chaudhari played the evil spirit that guides Bipasha to take the evil route.

4. Aghori (2019)

Aghori was a TV series that explored love and mysticism through the life of a man who performs ancient tantric rituals. Set against a spiritual backdrop, it brought esoteric beliefs and black magic into mainstream television.

5. Kaali Khuhi (2020)

Starring Shabana Azmi, this Netflix movie tells a haunting tale of female infanticide and curses in a Punjab village. The story unravels through a supernatural lens and presents how dark rituals and feelings of guilt flow through generations.

Also Read: Jatadhara Movie Review: Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha's myth-mystery collides with modern logic