Janhvi Kapoor to Sunny Deol, celebs react to Air India Flight AI 171 crash near Ahmedabad airport Several Bollywood actors took to their social media profile to react to Air India Flight AI 171 crash near Ahmedabad airport today.

New Delhi:

Several Bollywood actors took to their social media profiles to react to the Air India Flight crash in Meghaninagar on Thursday. From senior actor Sunny Deol to youngster Janhvi Kapoor, several Bollywood celebs took to their profiles and expressed concern over the plane crash of Boeing 787 Dreamliner, carrying 242 passengers. For the unversed, Thursday afternoon, when Air India Flight AI171, flying from Ahmedabad to London, crashed near the Meghaninagar area shortly after takeoff. Carrying 242 passengers, the plane lost radar contact at an altitude of 625 feet before descending rapidly and crashing close to the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

Sunny Deol

Gadar 2 actor tweeted about the incident and wrote, 'Devastated by the news of the plane crash in Ahmedabad. Praying with all my heart for survivors — may they be found and receive the care they need. May those who lost their lives rest in peace, and may their families find strength in this unimaginable time.'

Randeep Hooda

'Heartbreaking to hear about the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected. Hoping for survivors and strength for the rescue teams. May the departed rest in peace, and may their families find the strength to endure this immense loss,' read Randeep's tweet.

Janhvi Kapoor

The Dhadak actress took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, 'Shaken by the news of the Air India flight crash that took place shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad. The weight of such tragedies is impossible to put into words. Praying deeply for the passengers, the crew, and every family waiting for answers tonight.'

Akshay Kumar

Khiladi Kumar also took to his Instagram stories to express concern over the plane crash. 'Shocked and speechless at the Air India crash. Only prayers at this time.'

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM)Akshay and Janhvi's Insta stories

Parineeti Chopra

Amar Singh Chamkila actor Parineeti Chopra mentioned the Ahmedabad plane crash on both her social profiles, Instagram and X. 'Can’t imagine the pain of the family members of the ill-fated Air India flight today. Praying for God to give them strength during this time,' read her tweet.

Riteish Deshmukh

'Absolutely heartbroken and in shock after hearing about the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. My heart goes out to all the passengers, their families, and everyone affected on the ground. Holding them all in my thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time,' read his tweet.

Air India issues first statement

In a brief statement posted online, an Air India spokesperson said: "Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad–London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest on airindia.com and on our X handle @airindia."

Also Read: Air India Flight AI 171 crashes near Ahmedabad airport: All you need to know about Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner