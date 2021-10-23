Jacqueline Fernandez called to testify as a witness by ED in money laundering case, says spokesperson

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ Jacqueline Fernandez called to testify as a witness by ED in money laundering case

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez was interrogated by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on October 20 in connection with a money laundering case against conman Sukesh Chandrasekar. After skipping ED's summon thrice in the 200 crore Money-laundering Case, Jacqueline finally appeared before the central probe agency on the stated date. She had cited personal reasons for not being able to appear before the ED earlier. On Saturday (October23), the actress' spokesperson released a statement that she has 'duly recorded her statements' for the same.

"Jacqueline Fernandez is being called to testify as a witness by the ED. She has duly recorded her statements & in future will also be completely co-operating in investigations," actress' spokesperson said in a statement.

A few days ago, both Jacqueline and Nora Fatehi had appeared before the ED to help the interrogation. According to the ED, in the extortion case of Rs 200 crores, Sukesh Chandrasekar had promised a huge amount of money to Jacqueline and Nora besides film director Sajid Nadiadwala.

Moreover, Sukesh Chandrasekhar wanted to launch his wife Malayalam actress Leena Paul in a Bollywood movie. In the film Madras Cafe, Leena had played a role for which her husband Sukesh had paid a hefty amount. To bring his wife to Bollywood, Sukesh had also talked to many producers and directors and asked not to take any tension about the money. At present, he and his wife are in ED remand.

It had claimed in a statement that Chandrasekhar is a "known conman" and is being probed by the Delhi Police in a case of alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and extortion to the tune of about Rs 200 crore. "Chandrasekhar is the mastermind of this fraud. He has been part of the crime world since the age of 17. He has multiple FIRs against him and is presently lodged in Rohini jail (in connection with the Delhi Police case)," the ED had previously said.

