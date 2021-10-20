Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ Jacqueline Fernandez appears at ED office for questioning in money laundering case

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Wednesday (October 20) is being interrogated by Delhi's Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against conman Sukesh Chandrasekar. After skipping ED's summon thrice, the actress finally appeared before the central probe agency. Before this, Jacqueline has recorded her statements twice.

She had cited personal reasons for not being able to appear before the ED earlier. Not just Jacqueline Fernandez the ED had earlier summoned and recorded statements of actress Nora Fatehi as a witness for the probe as well.

For the unversed, the case pertains to an FIR filed by the Delhi Police in connection with an extortion racket allegedly perpetrated by scamsters Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Leena Maria-Paul and others, involving several bigwigs. The central probe agency had already recorded their statements earlier and they are being summoned again as witnesses for further probe.

Chandrasekhar was arrested in 2017 for allegedly taking money from TTV Dhinakaran to bribe Election Commission officials to get the AIADMK ‘two leaves’ symbol for the Sasikala faction in a by-election to the R K Nagar Assembly seat in Tamil Nadu.

It had claimed in a statement that Chandrasekhar is a "known conman" and is being probed by the Delhi Police in a case of alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and extortion to the tune of about Rs 200 crore. "Chandrasekhar is the mastermind of this fraud. He has been part of the crime world since the age of 17. He has multiple FIRs against him and is presently lodged in Rohini jail (in connection with the Delhi Police case)," the ED had previously said.

Despite being in the jail, it said, Chandrasekhar "did not stop conning" people. "He (with a cellphone procured illegally in the prison) with the help of technology, made spoofed calls to dupe people as the numbers displayed on the called party's phone number belonged to senior government officers.

On the work front, Jacqueline was last seen in a horror-comedy Bhoot Police, with Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam. Jacqueline also has 'Ram Setu', 'Attack' and 'Bachchan Pandey' with Akshay Kumar coming up. She is also part of Salman Khan's awaited 'Kick 2'.

(Inputs by Atul Bhatia)