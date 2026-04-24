Jackky Bhagnani's 'situationship' comment goes viral: A look back at his first Instagram post with Rakul Preet

New Delhi:

It was in 2021 when Rakul Preet Singh first announced to the world that she is now taken. She had surprised everyone by posting a photo with actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, whom she married in 2024. Recently, the couple appeared in an interview, where Jackky called his marriage to Rakul a "situationship", probably without deciphering what the term means in current times. The comment has blown up, with several calling him out on the internet. Amid this, we are reminded of the first-ever post that Rakul posed with her now-husband, to announce their relationship.

What was Rakul Preet's first post with Jackky Bhagnani?

On October 10, 2021, Rakul Preet Singh posed a photo with Jackky Bhagnani from a walk in the park, and wrote, "Thankyouuuu my [red heart emoji]! You have been my biggest gift this year ! Thankyou for adding colour to my life , thankyou for making me laugh non stop , thankyou for being you !! here is to making more memories together @jackkybhagnani." Take a look:

What was Jackky Bhagnani's 'situationship' comment for Rakul Preet Singh?

Rakul and Jackky tied the knot in 2024 after years of being together. In an interview, the Kal Kisne Dekha actor has sparked conversation online after describing their marriage as a “situationship” - a term that typically suggests something far less defined.

The comment came during a candid chat, where the couple spoke openly about their bond. Rather than using the word in its usual sense, Jackky appeared to frame it as a lighthearted way of explaining the comfort and openness they share. “Rakul and I are married, but we are like in a situationship, which is, of course, we are exclusive to each other because that's why we are married. But the most important thing is that I can talk to her about anything,” Jackky said during a recent chat on an episode of Zingabad on a YouTube channel.

Reflecting on why they chose to get married, he spoke about the clarity they had at this stage of their lives. “We told each other that we are not 20–21 years old anymore. We have both seen many ups and downs. Individually, I am a happy person. I am not looking for anyone to fill a void, because if I am a depressed person, no matter who comes into my life, I will be depressed. And individually, you are happy too. Together, we are happier.”

The remark has since been gaining traction on social media, with many reacting to the unusual way he chose to describe their marriage.

Also read: Jackky Bhagnani calls his marriage with Rakul Preet Singh a 'situationship'; here's the reason