Jackky Bhagnani calls his marriage with Rakul Preet Singh a 'situationship'; here's the reason

New Delhi:

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani got married in 2024 after being in a relationship for several years. Recently, Jackky caught attention when he described his marriage with Rakul as a “situationship”, a term that usually carries a very different meaning.

The remark came during a candid conversation, where both Rakul and Jackky spoke about their bond with a sense of ease and honesty. Their usage of the word was not conventional, but rather a lighthearted way to explain the comfort they share.

Jackky Bhagnani says he is in a situationship with Rakul Preet

“Rakul and I are married, but we are like in a situationship, which is, of course, we are exclusive to each other because that's why we are married. But the most important thing is that I can talk to her about anything,” Jackky said during a recent chat on an episode of Zingabad on a YouTube channel.

Reflecting on their decision to get married, he spoke about the clarity they had at that stage in life. “We told each other that we are not 20–21 years old anymore. We have both seen many ups and downs. Individually, I am a happy person. I am not looking for anyone to fill a void, because if I am a depressed person, no matter who comes into my life, I will be depressed. And individually, you are happy too. Together, we are happier.” This is going viral on social media.

How Jackky and Rakul celebrated their second wedding anniversary

The couple celebrated two years of their wedding on February 21, 2026. Wishing her husband on their anniversary, Rakul wrote, "Happy 2nd anniversary to the love of my life! You are everything I ever dreamt of and more. Being with you feels like home; you are my comfort, my best friend, and the most gentle person I know. I am so proud of the man you are and the drive and passion with which you approach life .. . Your kindness and strength inspire me every day. Thank you for filling my life with laughter, love, and adventure. Here’s to many more years of creating beautiful memories together. I love you beyond words!"

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in De De Pyaar De 2.

Also read: De De Pyaar De 2 trailer: After Tabu, R Madhavan turns trouble in Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet's love story | Watch