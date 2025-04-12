Jaat Box Office Collection: How much did Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda starrer mint on Day 2? Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda starrer Bollywood film Jaat, struggled to perform well at the Indian box office. Know it's day 2 box office collection here.

The action-thriller film Jaat, starring Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda, was released in theatres on April 10. This film received a mixed response from the viewers. Jaat had a slow start on the first day of its release at the Indian box office. The movie witnessed a drop in its box office earnings on Day 2. Read further to know how much the Sunny Deol-Randeep Hooda starrer earned on Day 2.

Jaat Box Office Collection: Day 1 and 2

This film earned Rs 9.5 crores on its opening day on Thursday at the Indian box office. Gopichand Malineni's directorial recorded the highest occupancy of 44% in the Chennai region. The overall Hindi occupancy of the film on Thursday (Day 1) was 14.28%. The film saw a dip in numbers on Day 2 as the Sunny Deol starrer grossed only Rs 7 crores across India, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

Talking about the occupancy rate of Sunny Deol's Jaat on Day 1 was 9.56% in morning shows, 15.41% in afternoon shows, followed by 13.69% in evening and 18.47% in night shows. However, on Day 2, the overall Hindi occupancy rate for Jaat was 11.9%. Chennai region again witnessed the highest occupancy of 42%on the second day. Followed by 27.50% in Jaipur, 16% in Bengaluru, 14% in NCR and 10.50% in Lucknow.

Jaat Budget

Reportedly, the film is made on an overall budget of Rs 100 crores. However, the makers of the film have not shared the exact figure. At present, the total box office collection of Jaat stood at Rs 16.50 crores at the Indian box office.

About Jaat

The Bollywood action-thriller film is directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory. It stars Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Urvashi Rautela, Jagapathi Babu, Saiyami Kher, Regena Cassandrra, Nidhhi Agerwal and Vineet Kumar Singh in pivotal roles.

Work front

For the unversed, before Jaat, Bollywood actor Sunny Deol was last seen in Gadar 2 alongside Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma. The film was directed by Anil Sharma. On the other hand, Randeep Hooda was last seen in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar in 2024, where he played the role of Savarkar alongside Ankita Lokhande and Apinderdeep Singh. Both the actors have several projects lined up, Sunny Deol will be next seen in Lahore1947 which is expected to be released in June 2025 and Randeep Hooda will be next seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's Arjun Ustara.

