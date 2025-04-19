Jaat Box Office Collection Day 9: Sunny Deol-Randeep Hooda's film witnesses a drop on second Friday Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda's starrer Jaat saw a drop in the box office numbers on the second Friday (Day 9). Know how much Gopichand Malineni's directorial earns here.

New Delhi:

Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda's Jaat witnessed a drop in its earnings on the second Friday (Day 9). According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, the action-thriller film earned Rs 4 crores on its ninth day, 3.61% less than its earnings on day 8, i.e. Rs 4.15 crores. The overall Hindi occupancy for Jaat on its ninth day was 15.21% across India. With 7.70% in the morning, 17.73% in the afternoon, 17.04% in the evening and 18.36% in the night shows. Jaipur region recorded the highest occupancy rate with 27.25%, followed by 20.50% occupancy in the Bengaluru region.

Jaat vs Kesari Chapter 2

It is significant to note that Gopichand Malineni's directorial saw a direct competition with Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday starrer Kesari Chapter 2 on April 18, 2025. At present, the total earnings of Sunny Deol's Jaat stand at Rs 66.26 crores, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. It is said that the film is made on a budget of Rs 100 crores. However, the makers of the film haven't shared the exact figure.

It is expected that the action-drama film will recover its production cost in the coming weeks. Talking about Karan Singh Tyagi's film Kesari Chapter 2, the film earned Rs 7.6 crores on its opening day with the overall Hindi occupancy of 20%, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

Jaat and Kesari Chapter 2: Star cast

The action-thriller film Jaat features Gadar actor Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Urvashi Rautela and Ragina Casandra in the main cast. On the other hand, the period-drama film Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jalliawala Bagh is the sequel of 2019's Kesari, which was based on the Battle of Saragarhi stars Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, Ananya Panday, Steven Hartley, Krish Rao, Mark Bennington and Alexx O'Nell in the main cast.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone, Irrfan Khan and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Piku to re-release on this date | Deets Inside