Deepika Padukone, Irrfan Khan and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Piku to re-release on this date | Deets Inside Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone announced that 2015's Piku film will be re-released in theatres. Read on to know the date here.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone took to Instagram on Saturday to announce the re-release of her 2015 film Piku in theatres. She shared a video that features co-star Amitabh Bachchan along with a few memorable scenes from the film, giving the fans a nostalgic update. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, this comedy-drama film also features Irrfan Khan, Moushumi Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav and Jisshu Sengupta. This Bollywood film is produced by Ronnie Lahiri, NP Singh and Sneha Rajani.

In the post, she wrote, 'A film that will always have my heart - PIKU is back in theatres on 9th May, 2025 to celebrate its 10th Anniversary! Irrfan, we miss you! And think about you every so often.' Reacting to the post, netizens and fans expressed their excitement, with many calling it their favourite comfort movie. One user wrote, 'One of the best movie I’ve seen ! My mum loves it so much'. Another user commented, 'My comfort movie'. The post has garnered thousands of likes and comments so far.

Piku to re-release on this date

The announcement of re-releasing the 2015's Piku film was made by veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan. In the video, he can be seen requesting his fans to go and watch the comedy-drama film in theatres on May 9, 2025.

About Piku

Piku is about the relationship between a daughter and her father. The film follows the story of an ageing father (played by Amitabh Bachchan) who is suffering from constipation. The story continues as he has to travel with his daughter on a road trip from Delhi to Calcutta to visit their ancestral home.

For the unversed, Shoojit Sircar's directorial will complete its 10th anniversary on May 8, 2025. The film was initially released on May 8, 2015.

