Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap shares apology for his Brahmin remark after backlash | See Post

Filmmaker and actor Anurag Kashyap shared an apology on Friday after making comments related to the Brahmin community amidst the ongoing 'Phule' controversy. Gangs of Wasseypur director uploaded a picture of a detailed note revealing that his family, friends and colleagues are getting rape and death threats.

Late at night on Friday, Anurag Kashyap took to his Instagram handle and wrote, 'This is my apology, not for my post but for that one line taken out of context and the brewing hatred. No action or speech is worth your daughter, family, friends and colleagues getting rape and death threats from the kingpins of sanskar.'

The director says he will not take his words back

Anurag said that if anyone wants to abuse him, they can, but leave his family as they neither said nor say anything. He wrote, 'So kahi hui baat wapis nahin li ja sakti aur na loonga lekin mujhe jo gaali dena hai do. Mere parivaar ne na kuchh kahan hai na kahta hai. Islye agr mujhse maafi bhi chaahiye to ye meri apology hai. Brahmin log, auraton ko baksh do, itna sanskar toh shastron mein bhi hai, sirf manuwaad mei nahin hai. Aap kaun se Brahmin ho tay kar lo. Baaki meri taraf se maafi.'

Anurag Kashyap opens up about his Brahmin remark which sparked outrage

After sharing the apology in a post, the director opened up about his controversial comment regarding the Brahmin community on his Instagram story. He shared a screenshot of his reply to the comment, saying that 'Brahmins are your father'. Kashyap had written, 'Brahmin pe main m****a..koi problem'. To which he wrote, Jawab toh sab ne padh liya.. outrage bhi kar hi rahe haain ..aag laga rakhi hai .. Context bhi dekh likh to darpokon .. saari zindagi shastron ke peeche chhupe rehne waali sabse aalsi log jo kuchh pate ka kaam nahin karte sirf doosron ko neecha dikha ke, khud ko bada bolte hain. Mere liye to bhai tum log c*** hi rahoge'.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM)Screengrab of Anurag Kashyap's Instagram story

For the unversed, Anurag Kashyap is known for his work in several films and web series including 'Dev D', 'Gulaal', 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'Bombay Talkies', 'Agli', 'Raman Raghav 2.0' and 'Manmarziyaan'.

